A Wigan man has walked free after a blackmail against him collapsed.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.

An April trial date was fixed but before a jury could be sworn in, the prosecution offered no evidence and he was told he was free to go.

However the judge did impose a 10-year restraining order preventing Harrison from having any contact with the complainant.