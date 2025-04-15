Blackmail trial collapses: but Wigan man hit with restraining order

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has walked free after a blackmail against him collapsed.

Cieran Harrison, 38, of Marsh Green, Marsh Green, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of blackmailing a named man by making an unwarranted demand for £400 from him with menaces on October 9.

An April trial date was fixed but before a jury could be sworn in, the prosecution offered no evidence and he was told he was free to go.

However the judge did impose a 10-year restraining order preventing Harrison from having any contact with the complainant.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice