Boys aged 13 and 14 accused of Wigan robbery
Two Wigan schoolboys aged just 13 and 14 have been accused of robbery and assault.
The youngsters, who cannot be named for legal reasons are charged with mugging a boy of a £100 silver chain and inflicting actual bodily harm on a second one.
The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Wigan on April 2 and the older of the two suspects is also charged with possessing a knife on the same occasion.
They have both been granted conditional bail until they return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 12 when they are expected to enter their pleas.