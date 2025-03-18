Brazen Wigan motorist caught flouting road ban twice in three days

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

A 27-year-old Wigan motorist has been remanded into custody pending sentencing after admitting knife and drug possession and twice driving while banned.

Borough magistrates heard that Jay Cooke, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, was caught at the wheel of a BMW on Loire Drive, Wigan, on March 3 and Bolton Road, Ashton, on March 6 when he was disqualified from doring so.

He pleaded guilty to these charges and also ones of having no insurance on either occasion, possessing a blade on the second occasion and then being found with a class A substance at Wigan Infirmary on March 7.

He was put behind bars until he returns to the same court to learn his fate on March 28.

