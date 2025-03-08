Brutal Wigan attacker spared jail but must compensate victim
A Wigan man who launched a vicious assault has been spared immediate jail time.
Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 2023.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an 18-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.
He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £1,000 in compensation.
A restraining order prevents any contact with Mr Hardman for the next three years.