A Wigan man who launched a vicious assault has been spared immediate jail time.

Oliver Wood, 39, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to maliciously wounding Christopher Hardman on March 4 2023.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an 18-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £1,000 in compensation.

A restraining order prevents any contact with Mr Hardman for the next three years.