A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of burgling one home and trying to break into another not far from to his own address.

Mark Mayren, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, is charged with unlawfully entering a property on Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, to steal car keys, house keys a laptop and bag together worth £1,600, and to trying to get into a house on Elvington Close, Kitt Green, both on the same day: September 14.

He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 23.

Mayren has not entered a plea to either charge.