A 61-year-old who admitted to affray, knife possession and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to a car has learnt his fate.

Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, was given a prison sentence totalling 18 months although it was suspended for the same amount of time.

The vandalism involved damage of £2,668.40 to Daniel Leck's Ford Focus car.

He had denied two charges of threatening Mr Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30 last year and these were discharged by the judge.

Further punishments, however, include completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a 90-day alcohol treatment programme.

Riley was also ordered to pay Mr Leck £750 in compensation.