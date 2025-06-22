Car-wrecking Wigan borough knifeman gets suspended sentence
A 61-year-old who admitted to affray, knife possession and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to a car has learnt his fate.
Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, was given a prison sentence totalling 18 months although it was suspended for the same amount of time.
The vandalism involved damage of £2,668.40 to Daniel Leck's Ford Focus car.
He had denied two charges of threatening Mr Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30 last year and these were discharged by the judge.
Further punishments, however, include completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a 90-day alcohol treatment programme.
Riley was also ordered to pay Mr Leck £750 in compensation.