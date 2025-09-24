Careless driver who caused serious injuries in Wigan crash is sentenced

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
A motorist whose bad driving caused crippling injuries to a man in a Wigan smash has been spared an immediate prison term.

Joseph Milner, 22, of Spencers Bridge, Newburgh, had been charged with causing David Kelly serious injury by dangerously driving a Ford Ka along Victoria Street in Newtown on October 6 2023.

He offered an alternative plea of guilty to causing the injuries through careless driving while pleading not guilty to the more serious allegation and these pleas were accepted by the prosection.

Returning to court Milner was given a nine-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Victoria Street in Newtown where the serous injury crash caused by Joseph Milner took place

He was banned from the road for 48 months, must be electronically tagged and stay at home during the night for the next three months, there are 100 hours of unpaid work to complete along with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

