Case collapses: Wigan man cleared of attacking police

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 09:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 44-year-old Wigan man who denied assaulting two police officers has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Carl Cunliffe, of Brown Street, Bickershaw, had been charged with the assault by beating of PCs White and Wells on February 24 last year.

At his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was told that a two-day trial would begin on October 23 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But at a case management hearing this month the prosecution offered no evidence on both counts and so he was told the case had been dropped and he was free to go.

A judge told Carl Cunliffe he was free to goA judge told Carl Cunliffe he was free to go
A judge told Carl Cunliffe he was free to go

Afterwards Mr Cunliffe told Wigan Today: “I’ve had this hanging over me for more than 18 months and people have been thinking I attacked police.

"What happened in court shows I didn’t. In fact they tasered and struck me.

"This has had a bad effect on my mental health and efforts to get back into work and my life back together.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice