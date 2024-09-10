A 44-year-old Wigan man who denied assaulting two police officers has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Carl Cunliffe, of Brown Street, Bickershaw, had been charged with the assault by beating of PCs White and Wells on February 24 last year.

At his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was told that a two-day trial would begin on October 23 2025.

But at a case management hearing this month the prosecution offered no evidence on both counts and so he was told the case had been dropped and he was free to go.

Afterwards Mr Cunliffe told Wigan Today: “I’ve had this hanging over me for more than 18 months and people have been thinking I attacked police.

"What happened in court shows I didn’t. In fact they tasered and struck me.

"This has had a bad effect on my mental health and efforts to get back into work and my life back together.”