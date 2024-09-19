Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man has appeared in court accused of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ben Norcross, 29, of Holly Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Ntando Ndlovu on August 27 last year. He has not yet entered a plea. Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 14. He was remanded on unconditional bail.