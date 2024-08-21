Charges of abusive behaviour and criminal damage brought against Wigan man
A Wigan man has been accused of using abusive words or behaviour to a woman and damaging her vehicles.
Stuart Roe, 52, of Broadway, Hindley, is alleged to have caused criminal damage on June 25 and committed the public order offence the following day.
He will next appear before Wigan magistrates on August 28 and was remanded on conditional bail.