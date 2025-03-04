Child abuse denials from Wigan junior cricket coach
A Wigan children’s cricket coach has denied multiple charges of sexual assaulting a young girl.
David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to five charges of sexually assaulting a youngster under the age of 13 and two of assault by touching of an under-13 from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.
He is a former amateur cricketer who has coached youngsters in the sport.
Another case management hearing has been arranged for May 15, but his trial is only scheduled to begin on January 18 2027.