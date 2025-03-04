Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan children’s cricket coach has denied multiple charges of sexual assaulting a young girl.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to five charges of sexually assaulting a youngster under the age of 13 and two of assault by touching of an under-13 from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.