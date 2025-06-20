Child abuse film charges put to Wigan 65-year-old
A 65-year-old has denied making films of children being sexually abused.
Philip Langdon, formerly of Egerton Street, Abram, but now of no fixed address, appeared before Stockport justices to face charges of creating one indecent image of a child which falls into the most serious legal category, A, another of making a category B image and a further one of making 17 category C images.
He was granted conditional bail until he next appears before Manchester magistrates on July 17.