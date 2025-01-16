Child abuse image admissions made by Wigan borough pensioner
A Wigan borough 67-year-old has admitted to making and distributing vile films of child abuse.
Ernest Holme, of Cross Street in Atherton, stood before local justices to plead guilty to creating indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness: 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C.
He also admitted to possessing a banned image of a child and one deemed "extreme pornography" involving injury to genitalia.
Holme was granted conditional bail until he attends Bolton Crown Court on February 5 for sentencing.