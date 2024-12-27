Child neglect and domestic abuse trial date set for Wigan man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.
He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.
He has still not entered any pleas, but in case he denies any of the charges a trial has been scheduled to take place on April 13 2026.
A pre-trial review is also in the diary for January 16 next year. In the meantime Bullock has been granted conditional bail.