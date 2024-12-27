Child neglect and domestic abuse trial date set for Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has still not entered any pleas, but in case he denies any of the charges a trial has been scheduled to take place on April 13 2026.

A pre-trial review is also in the diary for January 16 next year. In the meantime Bullock has been granted conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice