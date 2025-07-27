A Wigan 28-year-old has denied accusations of choking, threatening and stealing from a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue in Golborne is accused of sending a threatening message to a named female on July 1 and then, 10 days later, strangling and assaulting her, threatening to kill her and stealing property from her.

He is also charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on the same occasion.

On his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court, he entered not guilty to all the charges and a trial date of January 12 2026 was fixed.