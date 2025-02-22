Christmas day drink-driver admits Wigan hit-and-run smash
A drink-driver who crashed into another vehicle on Christmas Day then fled has been banned from the road by Wigan magistrates.
When finally caught, Thomas Birchmore, 31, of Manley Street, Ince, gave a breath test showing he had double the legal amount of alcohol in his system.
Before then he had driven a Ford Fiesta with insurance or a licence and, while on Anderton Street, failed to stop after hitting another vehicle.
Birchmore was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also banned from the road for 24 months although the sentence can be reduced to 24 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.