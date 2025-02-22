A drink-driver who crashed into another vehicle on Christmas Day then fled has been banned from the road by Wigan magistrates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When finally caught, Thomas Birchmore, 31, of Manley Street, Ince, gave a breath test showing he had double the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Before then he had driven a Ford Fiesta with insurance or a licence and, while on Anderton Street, failed to stop after hitting another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birchmore was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also banned from the road for 24 months although the sentence can be reduced to 24 weeks if he takes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.