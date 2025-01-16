Christopher Hughes who was kidnapped and murdered in 2022

A trial date has been set for five people who deny helping to cover up a brutal Wigan killing.

Early in 2023 eight gang members who kidnapped and murdered Christopher Hughes were jailed for a total of 235 years.

Five suspects have now appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with assisting them.

They are Gashaw Awla, 41, of Greenwood Avenue, Lyla Balbas, 37, of Plane Avenue, Zina Morris, 33, of Sherwood Drive, Ajheen Jaf, 40, of Matheson Drive, and Adama Morris, 34, of Sherwood Drive, all in Worsley Hall.

All have pleaded not guilty to charges of "assisting with plans for the burial and/or disposal of the body of Christopher Hughes, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Alan Jaf, Khalil Awla, Razgar Mohammed, Dean ONeil Davey, Erion Voja, Curtis Balbas, Erland Spahiu and Martin Smith who had committed the offence of murder, knowing or believing the said person to be guilty of the offence which carries a term of imprisonment of five years or more."

All are next due to appear at a case management hearing on February 7 while a trial is scheduled to begin on October 12 2026.

They are on bail until the first of those dates. Mr Hughes, 37, was snatched off the street and bundled into the boot of a car in February 2022.

His mutilated body was found four days later near the M58 at Skelmersdale.