Closure order imposed on troublespot Wigan home

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Justices have imposed a closure order on a Wigan home that has been the focal point for police complaints.

For the next three months 146 Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, can only be occupied or visited by its resident and authorised other parties including the emergency services.

Anyone breaching the order can themselves be prosecuted.

