Community and compensation orders for Wigan thug
Community punishments have been handed down to a Wigan 29-year-old after he admitted to a serious attack.
Ryan Bannister, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, appeared before Stockport magistrates to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm during an incident in Bolton on February 18 this year.
He must pay his victim £150 in compensation, complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Bannister also has to pay a further £164 to the court and victim services.