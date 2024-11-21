Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough man who trousered more than £9,000 for work he didn't complete has admitted to fraud.

Kieran Scholes, 25, of West Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to fraud by false representation in that between June 1 and July 31 last year he falsely entered into an agreement with a Mr Saunders to carry out groundwork for £9101.43.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £6234.46 in compensation.