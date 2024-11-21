Community punishment for Wigan borough fraudster

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2024
A Wigan borough man who trousered more than £9,000 for work he didn't complete has admitted to fraud.

Kieran Scholes, 25, of West Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to fraud by false representation in that between June 1 and July 31 last year he falsely entered into an agreement with a Mr Saunders to carry out groundwork for £9101.43.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities while paying his victim £6234.46 in compensation.

