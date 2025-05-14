A Wigan man who let his dogs brutally kill wild animals then breached a court ban by owning a dog has received a community punishment.

In 2021 Daniel Ratchford was given a suspended prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order for committing poaching offences on private farmland, including allowing his Lurcher-cross dogs to kill wild rabbits and hares.

The then 36-year-old, of Wellfield Road in Beech Hill, was handed a five year order which excludes him from entering vast areas around West Lancashire and Sefton.Lancashire’s South Rural Task Force, along with Merseyside Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPCA Special Operations Unit, executed a warrant at Ratchford’s property in the early hours of March 11 2021.

Five dogs were found inside, in breach of his lifetime disqualification which he was given in 2014, after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

For that offence, he was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment.

And he has since reappeared before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates to admit to breaching the disqualification again, along with a criminal behaviour order for trespassing on private land, after being caught on land off Crank Road, Crank, near Billinge, with a dog last December 3.

Ratchford had also been accused of hunting a wild mammal with a dog again, but this charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the other two charges.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay £199 to the court and victim services.