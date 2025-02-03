A Wigan borough man has received a community sentence for child sex offences.

Lee Ellison, 50, of Glebe Street, Leigh, had previously admitted attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity, inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was put on a 12-month mental health programme, ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 26-day making better choices programme.

Ellison was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time and had to surrender his mobile phone and laptop.