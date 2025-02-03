Community sentence for Leigh man's child sex crimes

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough man has received a community sentence for child sex offences.

Lee Ellison, 50, of Glebe Street, Leigh, had previously admitted attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity, inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Most Popular

He also pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was put on a 12-month mental health programme, ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 26-day making better choices programme.

Ellison was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time and had to surrender his mobile phone and laptop.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice