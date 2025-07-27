A prison sentence of more than two years has been imposed on a Wigan thug for assaults and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank had been due to stand trial for those charges along with two counts of rape and intentional strangulation after pleading not guilty to all of them.

But then he pleaded guilty to the two counts of causing a named female actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour towards her and the prosecution did not pursue the other charges.

Burrows was given a sentence of two years and two months behind bars.