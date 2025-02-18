Here is a collection of pictures charting some of those visits.
1. Coronation Street stars on their visits to Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan RL star, Mick Cassidy lines up with Corrie's Kevin Webster (aka Michael Le Vell), and their teams at the start of his all stars testimonial soccer match at Edge Hall Road in 2000
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Peter Adamson, who played Len Fairclough, with fans at a new Wainhomes building site in 1977
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Roberta Kerr, who played Wendy Crozier, visiting the offices of the Wigan Evening Post and Wigan Observer at Martland Mill in 1998 with her son's school and admitted to having once studied to be a journalist
. Photo: Frank Orrell