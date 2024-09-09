A 26-year-old who admitted to being in charge of a pit bull-type dog which savaged another man will have to wait another month to learn his fate.

Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court after finally admitting responsibility for the attack in which John Anders was injured on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.

But due to court backlogs the hearing was taken out of the schedule and has now been fixed to take place on October 4 instead.

Evans remains on bail until then.

Joanne Washington, 46, of the same address, had denied being the owner of a dog which was out of control when it caused injury.

The prosecution offered no evidence in her case and she was found not guilty.