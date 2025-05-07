Crown court date for Wigan man facing two assault charges
A Wigan man has appeared in court to face two charges of assault.
Carl Gannon, 48, of Conway Road, Ashton, is charged with assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, and assaulting the same man by beating him, both on March 10, 2024.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on June 4.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.