Custody after Wigan death threat and harassment admissions

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan 50-year-old has admitted harassing and threatening to kill a woman.

Christopher Jones, of Wyatt Grove, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to admit harassing a named female without causing fear of violence between December 23 and January 20 but also on that last date sending an electronic message stating an intention to murder his victim.

Jones was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on February 12.

