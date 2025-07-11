Charges of strangulation, GBH and strangulation have been brought against Wigan borough man.

Paul Edwards, 44, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Stockport magistrates to face a total of five charges all relating to alleged behaviour towards the same named woman.

It is claimed that he caused her grievous bodily harm in an attack on March 23 2022 harassed her without violence between March 2, caused her actual bodily harm and intentionally throttled her on September 27 last year, harassed her without violence between January 27 and March 31 this year and then perverted the course of justice by sending her messages on April 17 contrary to common law.

Edwards has yet to enter any pleas.

He was remanded into custody pending his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on August 4.