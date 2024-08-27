A Wigan 41-year-old has denied threatening two women and assaulting one of them.

Daniel Bunney, of Westcott Drive, Highfield, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against two named females on August 16 last year, to the common assault of one of them and to carelessly driving an off-road motorbike on Randall Avenue, Shevington, on the same day.