Custody for Wigan man accused of making threats

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 41-year-old has denied threatening two women and assaulting one of them.

Daniel Bunney, of Westcott Drive, Highfield, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against two named females on August 16 last year, to the common assault of one of them and to carelessly driving an off-road motorbike on Randall Avenue, Shevington, on the same day.

He was remanded in custody until he appears before the court again on August 29.