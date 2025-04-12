Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leigh 29-year-old has denied dangerously riding a motorbike nor unlawfully taking it in the first place. But he will have to wait two years before he can try to prove his innocence.

Dawid Bialek, of Diamond Street in Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, namely taking a Benelli 125cc motorcycle without its owner's consent on February 26, riding it dangerously along a number of Leigh streets including St Helens Road and Siddow Common, failing to stop for police and using the bike without insurance or a licence.

A trial date of April 1 2027 was set and he was bailed until then.