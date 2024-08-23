Dangerous driving: Wigan biker faces motorway offences
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan 50-year-old has been charged with dangerously riding a motorbike on the motorway.
Darren Morris, of Unsworth Terrace, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to face a single accusation of riding a Ducati Panigale dangerously between junctions 4 and 6 of the M61 at Bolton on May 17.
He has yet to enter a plea but a provisional trial date has been reserved at the same court for September 30 next year.