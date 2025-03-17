A community punishment and road ban have been imposed on a Wigan borough 24-year-old who dangerously rode an off-road vehicle down local streets.

Jack Avison, of New Bank Street, Tyldesley, stood before local magistrates to admit dangerously driving a blue and orange motorbike along Manchester Road, the East Lancs Road, Bodmin Road, Ennerdale Road and Astley Street on July 7 last year and doing so without insurance or a licence.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.