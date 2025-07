A judge will sentence a Wigan motorist who admitted to driving dangerously through the streets of Bolton.

Declan Norris, 20, of City Road in Kitt Green, appeared at the borough's law courts to driving an Audi A3 along at least 17 streets in the town on April 18 and that he did so without third party insurance.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place by a judge at Bolton Crown Court on August 8.