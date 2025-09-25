Dangerous Wigan driver who fled police is spared jail
Bradley Kay, of Holme Terrace, Whitley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW which was driven at dangerous speeds along Frith Street, Wigan, on June 13 and that he failed to stop for a patrol car when ordered.
He also admitted to driving without a valid licence or insurance and possession of cocaine.
Kay was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. He was also banned from driving for 18 months, will be electronically tagged and required to stay at home between the hours of 8pm and 6am for eight weeks and complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
The drugs were forfeited for destruction.