A young Wigan man who drove dangerously and then tried to elude capture by police has been given a suspended sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Kay, of Holme Terrace, Whitley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW which was driven at dangerous speeds along Frith Street, Wigan, on June 13 and that he failed to stop for a patrol car when ordered.

He also admitted to driving without a valid licence or insurance and possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay was given a 26-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. He was also banned from driving for 18 months, will be electronically tagged and required to stay at home between the hours of 8pm and 6am for eight weeks and complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

The drugs were forfeited for destruction.