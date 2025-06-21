Dangerous driving and other motoring offences have earned a Wigan man a suspended prison sentence and road ban.

Liam Crossley, 28, of Locks View, Ince, had appeared before justices to plead guilty to driving a car dangerously on Ormskirk Road, Ellesmere Road, Enfield Street and Wesley Street in Pemberton while being chased by police.

He admitted to failing to stop for officers and providing a breath or blood specimen for testing plus driving without a licence or proper insurance.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he was given a total of 14 months' custody although it was suspended for 18 months.

His disqualification from driving lasts for three years and Crossley must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 days of unpaid work while paying £187 to victim services.