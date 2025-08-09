A prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 46-year-old caught riding a motorcycle dangerously through a housing estate when banned from the road.

Stuart Parkinson, of Windleshaw Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Suzuki bike at dangerous speeds along Woodcock Drive in Platt Bridge on July 28.

He admitted that he had done this while disqualified from driving and that he was also found in possession of cocaine.

Further allegations of failing to stop for police and failing to comply with a blood test were withdrawn.

A general view of Woodcock Drive where Stuart Parkinson dangerously rode a motorcycle

The bench jailed him for 30 weeks, saying custody was warranted because of his disregard for court orders.

He was also further banned from driving for 469 days after which he must sit an extended test.