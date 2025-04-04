Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man facing charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage has been remanded into custody until his next court hearing.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road, Ashton, is accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10 last year.

A trial date of September 8 2026 has been set but a pre-trial review is to take place on July 14 before which he is to be kept in custody.