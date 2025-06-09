A Wigan borough 43-year-old who threatened to kill a police officer and breached a restraining order by talking to a victim of his abuse has been sentenced.

John Foster, of Samuel Street in Atherton, had appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to harassing a named woman on May 6 whom he had been banned from contacting by the courts only in January and that on the same occasion he told the woman that he was going to kill a named officer.

Having been remanded into custody since he made his admissions, Foster was given an eight-month prison term but it was suspended for two years.

He was put on both drug and alcohol treatment programmes and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.

There is also £85 in court costs to pay.