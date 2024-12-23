Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial date has been set for a Wigan borough man accused of multiple assaults, harassment and witness intimidation.

Scott Boon, 27, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with four counts of assaulting a named woman by beating her and one of common assault between February and September this year.

He is accused of harassing her without causing fear of violence between August 22 and September 19 and to intimidating her as a witness on September 11.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on December 2 2026.

A case management hearing will be held on April 1 next year.