Domestic abuse charges denied by Wigan man
A 37-year-old has denied a series of domestic abuse allegations.
Liam Makin, of Charles Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to face charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between April 1 and June 27 this year, to intentionally strangling her on May 16, assaulting her by beating, causing her actual bodily harm and destroying various items of her property on June 27.
A trial was scheduled to take place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on January 12 2026 before which time conditional bail has been granted to the defendant.