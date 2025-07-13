A 37-year-old has denied a series of domestic abuse allegations.

Liam Makin, of Charles Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to face charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between April 1 and June 27 this year, to intentionally strangling her on May 16, assaulting her by beating, causing her actual bodily harm and destroying various items of her property on June 27.