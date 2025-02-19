Domestic abuser spared immediate jail for order breach

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man with a "substantial domestic violence history and who is a high risk to partners and children" has been given a suspended prison sentence for flouting a court ruling soon after it was imposed.

Glenn Campbell, 51, of Bridge Street in Hindley, was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order by a district judge on January 7 for incidents of abuse.

Yet borough justices heard that he breached it just two days later by contacting a woman he was forbidden from seeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pleading guilty to the breach, he was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must also take part in a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and is banned from Bridge Street for 12 months.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice