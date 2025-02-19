Domestic abuser spared immediate jail for order breach
A Wigan man with a "substantial domestic violence history and who is a high risk to partners and children" has been given a suspended prison sentence for flouting a court ruling soon after it was imposed.
Glenn Campbell, 51, of Bridge Street in Hindley, was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order by a district judge on January 7 for incidents of abuse.
Yet borough justices heard that he breached it just two days later by contacting a woman he was forbidden from seeing.
Pleading guilty to the breach, he was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
He must also take part in a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and is banned from Bridge Street for 12 months.