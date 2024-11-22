Drug-abusing nuisance is put on rehab by Wigan justices
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A homeless Wigan woman who admitted to being a public nuisance but then failed to turn up to court for sentence has now appeared before justices to learn her fate.
Carol Fahy, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to entering a home on Linney Square, Scholes, on October 28 when it was the subject of a court closure order and between March and August this year, intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance by using drugs at Leigh bus station.
The latter charge said she left drug paraphernalia and caused issues with customers and staff.
A warrant for her arrest was withdrawn after she finally stood before borough magistrates.
Fahy was ordered to complete nine months of drug rehab and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.