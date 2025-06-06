Drug-dealing dangerous Wigan driver spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan 28-year-old who admitted to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, had already appeared before a Preston Crown Court judge to plead guilty to driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences were committed on April 22 2023. Returning to the court for sentencing he was given a 10-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of his punishment Lombe must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A proceeds of crime hearing to retrieve suspected ill-gotten gains will take place at a date to be fixed at a mention hearing on October 3.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice