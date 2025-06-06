A Wigan 28-year-old who admitted to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, had already appeared before a Preston Crown Court judge to plead guilty to driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences were committed on April 22 2023. Returning to the court for sentencing he was given a 10-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

As part of his punishment Lombe must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A proceeds of crime hearing to retrieve suspected ill-gotten gains will take place at a date to be fixed at a mention hearing on October 3.