A Wigan man has been remanded in custody after admitting his part in smuggling cannabis into the country.

George Tyson, 31, of Barn Lane in Golborne, appeared before borough magistrates after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug in Manchester on or before January 25.

He has been prosecuted until the 1979 Customs and Excise Management Act and will remain behind bars until his sentencing takes place by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 21.