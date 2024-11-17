Drunken Wigan driver failed to report road smash
Daniel Aspey, 37, of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, had initially denied charges of drink-driving and failing to report an accident.
But at his latest appearance at the borough's magistrates' court he changed his pleas to guilty.
He admitted being at the wheel of Ford Transit which collided with and damaged a Nissan Qashqai on Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, on May 31 last year and that he didn't leave contact details or go to the police station to explain what had happened.
He then gave a reading of 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The bench adjourned the hearing to give time for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and told Aspey to return to learn his fate on January 31.
Before then he is on unconditional bail.