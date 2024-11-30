A Wigan holidaymaker who drunkenly abused fellow passengers on a flight home from Tenerife after downing a bottle of gin, has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Farrah Drury also hurled racist abuse at a police officer who had been called aboard to remove her from the plane at Manchester Airport.

The 32-year-old, of Tatton Drive in Ashton, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being drunk on an aircraft on August 9 and to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment of PC Khan that same day.

She was sent to Manchester Crown Court for sentencing where she received a six-month prison sentence, although it was suspended for two years.

The judge had previously told her that concerns over care for a young child of hers would be the only reason not to put her immediately behind bars.

The hearing was told that Drury had been on holiday to Tenerife and bought a bottle of spirits at the island airport's duty free which she then proceeded to drink before and during the flight to Manchester.

As the journey proceeded, she became increasingly disruptive, by insulting and abusing other passengers and failing to follow instructions from the flight staff.

The incidents were reported to the captain who messaged ahead, requesting police assistance and PC Khan boarded to arrest Drury for her disorderly behaviour. It was then that she racially abused the officer too.

Drury also admitted to attacking three female police officers in Tameside on December 11 last year, two being common assaults of PC Ogden and Sgt Young and the other being the assault by beating of PC Friday.

As well as the suspended sentence, Drury was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £187 victim services surcharge.