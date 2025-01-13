Drunken Wigan motorist almost four times over limit
Ioan Moldoveanu, 42, of Vulcan Road in Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The hearing was told that when traffic officers stopped him in a Dacia Duster on Heyford Road, Orrell, on January 5, he gave a reading of 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He was banned from the road for 30 months although this can be reduced to 30 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
Moldoveanu was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £85 to victim services.