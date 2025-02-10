A Wigan teenager failed to stop for police when driving under the influence of drugs and while uninsured.

Ewan Kirkham, 19, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, appeared before local justices to admit to having taken cocaine before trying to give officers the slip on Hamilton Street, Atherton, last July 19 and that when arrested he was found not to have insurance cover to drive his Citroen C4 and he was also in possession of the class A drug.