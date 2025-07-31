A Wigan 33-year-old has denied keeping a woman prisoner for three days and attacking her on multiple occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Hussey, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to enter not guilty pleas to a total of eight charges, one being that he kept a named female falsely imprisoned from September 7 to 10 last year.

He is further charged with causing her actual bodily harm three times during that period as well as intentionally strangling her and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not guilty pleas were also entered to charges of assaulting the woman by beating twice on August 31 2024.

Hussey was remanded into custody until his trial takes place at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on May 19 next year.