False imprisonment and assault charges brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan 33-year-old has denied keeping a woman prisoner for three days and attacking her on multiple occasions.

Thomas Hussey, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to enter not guilty pleas to a total of eight charges, one being that he kept a named female falsely imprisoned from September 7 to 10 last year.

He is further charged with causing her actual bodily harm three times during that period as well as intentionally strangling her and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone.

Not guilty pleas were also entered to charges of assaulting the woman by beating twice on August 31 2024.

Hussey was remanded into custody until his trial takes place at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on May 19 next year.

