Police in Wigan are shining a spotlight on a quartet of potentially deadly motoring offences this month as part of an England-wide safety campaign.

Officers will be focusing locally and nationally on a “Fatal 4” offences: drink and drug-driving; distraction, including the use of mobile phones; speeding; and the use of seatbelts.

Greater Manchester Police say that day-in, day-out its officers, especially its Roads Policing Unit (RPU), undertake proactive operations around behaviour that contributes towards road traffic collisions.

Driving under the influence is the second biggest cause of casualties and people killed or seriously injured.

It is well-known the effects alcohol and how drugs such as cannabis and cocaine can have on driving capability.

Specialised GMP traffic officers who are tasked with patrolling and keeping people safe on the road network around the force area say they are seeing the use of nitrous oxide as a trending factor in incidents they attend, which has been a banned Class C drug since November 2023.

Generally, that nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas” is reported to produce euphoria, relaxation, dizziness, giggling or laughing fits, impaired judgement and occasionally dissociation and hallucinations.

This all means it has shown to have a negative effect on reaction time and likely lead to impairment in driving performance, particularly when faced with an unexpected or hazardous situation.

Officers use a range of tactics, vehicles and specialist resources to protect communities by disrupting criminal activity who use the road network, reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads and use education and enforcement at roadside operations to check and test motorists.

Key statistics around drink and drug driving

In February 2025, a total of 5,288 traffic incidents were recorded, 11 per cent fewer than January and a 12 per cent decrease from the six-month average.

S total of 577 incidents relating to drink or drug-driving were recorded in February 2025, an 18 per cent decrease from January.

The number of incidents recorded in February 2025 was 15 per cent lower than February 2024.

The total number of incidents decreased by six per cent in the current 12-month period compared to the previous 12 months.

And 436 drink and drug-driving arrests were made across Greater Manchester in February: six per cent fewer than the month before.

Chief Insp Michael Parker from GMP’s Roads Policing Unit said, “Being under the influence of drink or drugs when behind the wheel can severely impair your capability to drive and puts lives at serious risk.

“As a unit we are constantly patrolling the road network to catch those who are intent on breaking the law, whether that be dangerous driving, driving under the influence or having no insurance. Our proactive approach to keeping the roads safe is working as it can be evidenced that we have seen a four per cent decrease in traffic related incidents across Greater Manchester over the last 12 months.

“The consequences of drink and drug driving outweigh the risk of trying to get away with it, which includes substantial fines, driving bans and jail sentences. As it takes time to leave your system motorists may be unaware that they could still be under the influence the next day. Coffee, breakfast or paracetamol won’t sober you up, only time will.”

GMP is committed to working with road safety partners across Greater Manchester on Vision Zero: its approach to end deaths and life-changing injuries on local roads by 2040.

For more key information on drink and drug-driving, the effects and consequences of breaking the law, visit: Alcohol and drug driving | Greater Manchester Police

To report a dangerous or irresponsible driver, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit dash or cycle cam footage through an online portal on the GMP website under Operation Snap: Operation Snap | Greater Manchester Police